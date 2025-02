ATTENTION ALL PARISHIONERS!

FATHER IS BEGINNING A COMPETITION THAT WILL GO UNTIL WE CELEBRATE OUR CENTENNIAL IN OCTOBER 2026. EVERY MONTH THERE WILL BE A NEW LIST OF 30-40 QUESTIONS, AFTER COMMUNION ON EVERY SECOND SUNDAY OF THE MONTH HE WILL ASK 3 QUESTIONS. THERE WILL BE A WINNER EACH MONTH, AND ALL MONTHLY WINNERS WILL COMPETE IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP AWARDED AT OUR CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION. ATTACHED YOU WILL FIND THE GUIDELINES AND DECEMBER 2024'S QUESTIONS. HAVE FUN AND GOOD LUCK!